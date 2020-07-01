Alex Renchen considered it a privilege to be called coach. From early on, becoming one was his professed goal and once he attained the position, he cherished it and worked fervently at it for the next three decades.
He is stepping away, at least for now, after 13 seasons as the head boys basketball coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. That stint followed 14 seasons as the head coach at Kankakee High School and a few years as an assistant at both KHS and Kankakee Community College.
He considered the job, which was really a labor of love for him, a privilege not only because it gave him the opportunity to impact the lives of young people on the basketball court, but in life in general. Yes, he was tough, but he was equally compassionate and caring. No one worked harder to make student-athletes not only better players, but also better people who were better prepared to succeed in life after the ball stopped bouncing.
His example teaches an important lesson which others can incorporate to enjoy a fulfilling, successful career.
Don’t ever treat your chosen profession as a given, something that is like a birthright and you can hold on to forever. Life is fleeting; times change; nothing lasts forever.
Renchen openly admits the relationship with the fellow coaches and players is what he will miss the most. Take heed. Enjoy the relationships with those you work with, even when conflict might make them stressful. If you work hard and abide by your principals, those conflicts will be resolved and those relationships will strengthen even more.
We wish Renchen well in whatever lies ahead.
