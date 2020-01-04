You have to question the motives of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, but a recent action he took makes some sense.
Blagojevich, who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for corruption, penned a column which appeared a few days ago on the website Newsmax. The piece argued that the overzealous, Democrat-controlled U.S. House would have tried to impeach President Abraham Lincoln in a similar way it is trying to oust the current president, Donald Trump.
Blagojevich knows something about impeachment. During his second term as governor, he was removed from office in 2009 for numerous offenses, thus becoming the only governor in state history to be impeached.
He also knows Trump, who he became familiar with in 2009 when Blagojevich appeared on Trump’s hit TV show, “The Celebrity Apprentice.’’ It’s several years later, and Trump now holds the power to commute Blagojevich’s sentence and free him from a prison cell he has called home since 2012.
We don’t dismiss the notion that the column, which is basically a defense of Trump as he faces his own impeachment controversy, was written to curry favor. But let’s put that aside for a moment and just consider the argument.
Blagojevich argues the current House would have impeached Lincoln for a number of reasons, such as his issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation which ended slavery.
Lincoln did indeed make a number of bold moves, actions which stirred much controversy at the time. The Emancipation Proclamation is just one example.
Blagojevich draws a parallel between Lincoln’s situation at that of Trump in his column, and adds this telling remark to the argument:
“The worst part of it is, that should this happen, those politicians are taking from the people their right to choose their own leaders though free elections.”
That’s it in a nutshell. Democrats want Trump out of the White House as badly as Blagojevich wants out of prison, and have engaged in a hyper partisan effort to reach their goal.
How about focusing your efforts on Nov. 3, 2020, instead? That’s when the next presidential election will be held and a clean opportunity to achieve your quest comes about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!