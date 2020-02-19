Let’s face it. Many motorists, perhaps including you, treat a roadside speed limit sign like a suggestion rather than a law to be followed.
That’s part of the reason why we join a growing group of road advocates in taking a dim view toward a proposal which would raise the speed limit from 70 mph to 75 mph on many stretches of Illinois’ interstate highways.
State Sen. Jim Oberweis, R-Sugar Grove, has proposed the change, and we can somewhat identify with his rationale.
“When I drive from Chicago to Springfield, if I set my cruise control at 74 mph, I’m not passing very many cars, but a lot of cars are passing me. Something like 90 percent of the traffic is traveling at a speed greater than 70 mph on I-55. I think it’s not good for the country to have laws that are widely ignored,” he said.
He’s right about all the lead foots out there. Sometimes it feels like your standing still at 70 mph while other vehicles zip by. The temptation to speed up is strong, but there are fortunately still law-abiding citizens who follow the law.
That’s why the second part of Oberweis’ statement is puzzling. It is not good to have laws widely ignored, but to soften the law sends the wrong message.
Furthermore, many inside and outside law enforcement are familiar with the unwritten law “we’ll give you 10, but we won’t give you 11.’’ Translation: A patrolling officer will allow a car to pass at 80 mph in a 70 mph zone, but if the radar reads 81 mph, you can expect to be pulled over. A 75 mph limit would bump the unwritten version up to 85 mph.
AAA Chicago Motor Club says over the past two years, 39 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois were speed-related. That’s above the national average of 28 percent, so it’s obvious speeding already is a serious problem here. Increasing it only invites further trouble. The proposal should be rejected.
