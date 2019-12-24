A model citizen is described as “someone who obeys the law, is good to their community and sets a good example for others.’’
This description is basic, and it’s also something we should all strive to be. These basic traits provide the foundation to be considered a Citizen of the Year.
To state it a different way, a Citizen of the Year often can be an ordinary person doing extraordinary things. That’s the exact type of people the Daily Journal are seeking as the newspaper solicits nominations for its 2019 Citizen of the Year awards, which will be bestowed next month.
For the 18th consecutive year, the newspaper will honor outstanding people in six categories: Citizen of the Year (Male and Female), Sports Citizen of the Year (Male and Female), Young Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.
Do you know someone worthy of these honors? They could be quite well known, or they could be someone known to a few who nonetheless make a positive difference for many. Either way, they only need to be someone who has made a profound impact in their community and the lives of others. Their fellow citizens are the people best suited to identify them, and that means you.
Nominations are being accepted through Friday. Mailings can be addressed to Citizen of the Year, c/o Misty Knisely, Managing Editor, Daily Journal, 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL 60901. They also can be emailed to mknisely@daily-journal.com.
