Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE, OR FROM IL/IN STATE LINE DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER AT AROMA PARK. * UNTIL THIS EVENING. * AT 845 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 5.0 FEET...SOME FLOODING BEGINS TO THE LOWEST AREAS ALONG THE RIVER. &&