While there has been a consistent debate over what is essential and what is not over the past several months, it’s fair to say fireworks shows are not absolutely necessary.
But try telling that to a starry-eyed youngster or even one who is young at heart and yearns for the annual pyrotechnic displays each year at the Fourth of July. While these shows fill the skies with an array of colors, it’s a thoroughly red, white and blue effort as it so deeply intertwined with the American tradition.
That’a why we salute the large group of donors that put up a combined $15,000 in donations to fund a show that can be seen by people seated in parked cars along the Kankakee River at Beckman Park, River Road Park and Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena on Independence Day night.
The drive was coordinated by Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler after the city of Kankakee voted against financing the show because of the economic slowdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s hard to blame the City Council for its decision. Those people are elected to be careful stewards of taxpayer dollars, and in the midst of a crisis, it doesn’t seem reasonable to spend money on nonessential services.
But it’s a different story when someone voluntarily puts up the money rather than have it earmarked by an elected body, and in this case, 37 sponsors filled the void.
It’s the very approach President Herbert Hoover embraced and was ultimately vilified for. He believed philanthropy should be the responsibility of the private sector and practiced what he preached by donating his presidential salary to charity, as well as many more millions he had earned as a self-made man.
He clung to that belief when the Great Depression occurred during his one term in office, and as Americans suffered, public aid to provide comfort was not made readily available.
That changed when Franklin Roosevelt defeated Hoover to become president, and we have seemingly moved more in that ever since.
But Hoover wasn’t altogether wrong, and the drive to salvage the fireworks show stands as a testimony to his beliefs. Again, we salute this admirable effort.
