There has been a certain uproar regarding an upcoming Kankakee County government vote to shift the management of animal control officers and shelter to the sheriff’s office and then explore the benefits and risks of closing the animal shelter it operates.
We all have come to know when it comes to animals, emotions run high. So, it’s not surprising the plan has conjured strong reactions.
But if you look at one part of the plan objectively, it makes sense, and it would make sense if applied to other situations as well.
Government should not be in the business of offering services that are best reserved for the private sector, including nonprofit groups. Animal shelters are just one example. Others are not hard to identify.
County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said as much when he emphasized the point he didn’t believe the county should compete with nonprofits that operate, or are making plans to operate, a shelter.
“We’ll work with our shelter partners and establish agreements with them. We want animal control to be focused on dog fighting and those who are abusing animals,” Wheeler said. “The county wants to see that animals are protected.”
The Humane Society of the United States cites numerous advantages of private shelters in a position paper that can be found online. It also cites the advantages of private shelters with municipal contracts, something Wheeler is apparently referring to in his remarks.
We do recognize jobs will be lost if the transition is finalized, and that’s unfortunate. We hope those left jobless quickly find fulfilling work elsewhere, possibly in a new arrangement between shelters and the County.
From our corner, this is something that must be analyzed in detail. As Wheeler has said, if a plan is implemented it must be something that is “done right, not quickly.”
We agree. Companion animal welfare deserves careful contemplation.
But let the county deal with the problems of animal abuse and let the private side contend with the challenge of finding loving homes for displaced pets. It’s the best arrangement.
