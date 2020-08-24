Amid these trying and controversial times, concerns have risen that there is a movement afoot to destroy American history.
But at the same time, concerted efforts are being made to preserve it, and a prime example will take place later this week.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, the Iroquois County Historical Society will serve grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches on the grounds of the stately Old Courthouse Museum at 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka.
The money raised will help fund operational costs at the museum, which was built in 1864 and served as the county courthouse from 1866-1964. It fell into disrepair and was nearly demolished after closing but was revived and converted into a museum when the historical society was formed and bought the building in 1967.
Anyone who has visited knows the museum is a true marvel. Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, it is home to the county’s genealogical records library and includes collections of minerals and fossils, Native American artifacts, antique dolls and numerous other items.
The annual Harvest Daze event held there has been a major provider of funding, but alas, it is yet another casualty of the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the nation in 2020. Looking for an alternative event to fill the gap, the historical society settled on serving sandwiches.
To place orders, patrons will need to enter the parking area of the museum from Cherry Street. Cars should pull up in front of the Red Barn, where “carhops” will take your order and bring you the food as you remain in your vehicle. The cost is a freewill donation, and there is no limit on the number of sandwiches you can buy.
You want to help preserve history? Then, purchase that pork, and donate what you are able to help support this worthy cause.
