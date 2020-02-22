In case the local electorate hasn’t noticed, a rather important primary election is fast approaching.
Three races full of intrigue will get extra exposure in the coming days as the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP has again scheduled a series of candidate forums.
The first is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Kankakee Public Library. The four Democrats vying for the Illinois State Senate 40th District seat will appear and answer questions from guest panelists and the audience. The quartet includes Patrick Joyce, who was appointed to fill the seat after former State Sen. Toi Hutchinson resigned late last year; Marta Perales; Lori Wilcox; and Monica Gordon.
While all these candidates are Democrats and the primary winner will face Republican opposition in the fall, this contest will almost certainly determine who serves the next four years. The 40th District covers much of Chicago’s south suburbs, a Democratic stronghold, and a Democrat has held the seat seemingly as long as anyone can remember. You should take the time to better know these candidates.
The same goes for the 79th District state representative candidates who have been invited to participate in another NAACP forum on March 3. Current officeholder Lindsay Parkhurst is vacating the position to run for a judge’s seat. Jackie Haas is the fellow Republican looking to replace Parkhurst, and she will face the Democratic primary winner, either Robert Ellington-Snipes or Charlene Eads, in the fall.
Also on March 3, the red-hot race for county auditor will take center stage as current officeholder Jake Lee is scheduled to debate with rival Republican challenger Brandon Meredith. No Democrat has yet to announce plans to pursue the job, so the winner here could very well win again in November.
Again, we urge voters to attend these forums and to also seek out other information on the coming election. An informed voters is simply a better voter.
