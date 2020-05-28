There will eventually be a potential recall vote on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, but it will almost certainly not come in the form State Rep. Allen Skillicorn, R-East Dundee, is aiming for.
Earlier this week, Skillicorn called for a recall vote on Pritzker for what Skillicorn sees as the governor’s inaction to fix the state’s unemployment claims website which has been beset with problems ever since the amount of claims rose dramatically as the coronavirus crisis surfaced.
The process to bring the question to a public vote doesn’t seem all that daunting. The recall affidavit must be signed by at least 20 House members and 10 senators, an obtainable number even though the state Legislature has a firm majority of Democrats.
From there, Illinois citizens would have 150 days to circulate a recall petition, which would require a number of signatures totaling at least 15 percent of the votes cast for governor in the preceding general election from at least 25 counties in order to hold a recall election.
Again, that seems like an obtainable number. But to get the majority of voters within the state to then move to oust Pritzker in this fashion doesn’t seem all that realistic. Furthermore, by the time all steps are taken to authorize the recall vote, the 2022 election will be upon us.
That might seem a long way off, but it will be here before you know it, and it’s what Republicans and other Pritzker critics need to set their sights on if they want to put a different resident in the governor’s mansion.
While Pritzker still has plenty of proponents, he will enter his quest for re-election to a second term in a vulnerable position. There is clearly growing frustration over the way he has handled the pandemic, and the anger is acute enough to not be easily forgotten.
So, you want him out? The best strategy is to identify and promote a rival candidate who can mount a serious challenge. That might seem unlikely in this decidedly blue state, but Pritzker’s predecessor, Bruce Rauner, was elected as a Republican. It can happen again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!