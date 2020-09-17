If only Illinois lawmakers would show as much fiscal awareness as the public at large.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought a tough blow to the economy, to the point that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a dire warning of deep cuts to government services if Congress doesn’t deliver more financial aid to replenish the state’s sinking coffers.
Meanwhile, according to a report from the personal finance website WalletHub, Illinois residents have been the fifth most successful in the nation in paying down their credit card debt during the first six months of the health crisis.
The average Illinois household shaved $491 of debt off credit cards in the second quarter of 2020. Most were compelled to trim the balance because of concerns over an uncertain financial future, and Illinoisans still owe $8,339 on average. Nevertheless, many made that first step toward debt independence.
This trend has held nationwide, and WalletHub predicts consumers will end the year with a slight reduction in credit card debt for the first time since the end of the Great Recession in 2009.
What’s the situation with those who collect and distribute our tax dollars? Pritzker has only shed further light on the state’s sorry and worsening condition through his warning. A visit to usdebtclock.org, the website that tracks and breaks down the national debt in various categories, shows a bunch of numbers spinning wildly. That would be a pleasing sight if seen on a slot machine, but what it shows in this case is nothing short of disheartening.
We applaud the good folks of Illinois and elsewhere who have showed the determination to take a hard look at their finances and do something to improve their bottom lines. We ask government bodies large and small to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!