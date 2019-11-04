Reversing its field, the NCAA now has decided college athletes can be paid.
Beginning with the 2021 seasons, each of the NCCA’s divisions will have to come up with rules allowing college athletes to be paid for their “name, image and likeness.”
The ruling does not immediately affect NAIA schools such as Olivet Nazarene University, nor junior colleges, such as Kankakee Community College. Yet now that the precedent has been set, the ruling bodies for those colleges’ divisions could change at some point, too.
Paying college athletes makes sense. If a college can pay a student to wash dishes, shelve library books and grade exams as part of his or her financial aid package, why not pay someone to throw a football or make a free throw?
But there are problems with this ruling. It stops short of making the players “employees.” Instead, they can cash in on endorsements, hire agents and make a buck on the free market.
So, the star quarterback at, say, Ohio State or Notre Dame can make big bucks selling footballs. The quarterback at Indiana or Iowa will make somewhat less. The reserve tight end at Northern Illinois still is sucking wind.
This will, in many ways, help the rich get richer. The gap between the big “haves” and the many “have nots” in athletics will widen. Even more in the future, the “stars” will gravitate toward the name schools.
Likewise, the sports with little or no earning potential will not benefit terribly much. There might be some shoe deals for top flight runners, but again, many will not see very much.
Our hope is schools and the athletes work up a way to share funds. Maybe the cash from college sports-oriented video games could be divvied up among all the athletes of those sports. Sports programs, which use the likeness of almost every athlete also should generate some cash for just about every athlete. Pay all the players for any televised game?
Finally, expect some legislature will begin to tax the value of a scholarship as a payment or benefit. We’re not sure that is wise. But as we move toward treating scholarship athletes as employees, you can see it coming like a freight train — most likely from states desperate for cash. Anyone recognize Illinois?
