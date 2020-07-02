In terms of raw emotion, one of the more discouraging scenes which had played out during this period of COVID-19 closures is one of a young child pointing at and moving toward playground equipment while a guardian fends the child off.
The youth had no comprehension as to why the area was off limits, and the guardian no success in explaining the situation. It left both feeling downcast, and an observer couldn’t help feel the same way.
But as Illinois moved into Phase 4 of the reopening process last week, the playgrounds became a fun haven once more, albeit with some social distancing restrictions still in place. Every kid and kid at heart has to be uplifted by the change.
No form of recreation is as convenient, fun and healthy as a romp on the playground of a public park. It’s been that way for generations. While the equipment has changed, the most common piece, the swing set, remains at the ready just like it did for grandpa and grandma.
The Bourbonnais Township Park District and the Kankakee Valley Park District are among those who have offered spots for recreation all during this pandemic, and with the playgrounds back in business, they are even more enticing. Plan a visit if you haven’t already, and bring the kids along.
