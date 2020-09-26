When congestion formed by motor vehicles blends with congestion driven by foot traffic, a combination which tempts catastrophe is created.
Officials of the village of Bourbonnais and Olivet Nazarene University have realized this for years, and have thus cast a wary eye toward the intersection of Illinois Route 102 and U.S. Route 45/52 by Olivet’s campus.
Many cars, walkers and bicyclists pass through the area simultaneously at various parts of the day, especially when students are present and class is in session at Olivet. The prospect of accidents causing injury and even worse is ever present during these times.
That’s why Bourbonnais trustees earlier this week approved a resolution to seek state funding to build a pedestrian bridge there, but not before the proverbial ducks in a row were put in place.
“One thing that helps is the project is fully designed,” village engineer Dave Tyson said. “IDOT has been involved.”
So has Olivet, which has agreed to pick up part of the tab for the bridge. With Bourbonnais dipping into its coffers and also soliciting donations, a good chunk of the estimated $6.3 million needed to build the structure has been earmarked.
That leaves the $2 million applied for through the Illinois Department of Transportation needed to make the bridge a reality, and there’s little doubt here the application will be approved.
The reason for such confidence is that Bourbonnais and other stakeholders put together a comprehensive plan before approaching the state. It’s been said you need to “plan your work and work your plan,’’ and this proven method of success is about to be realized again.
