The Daily Journal has bestowed a series of Progress Awards to top local innovators and entrepreneurs since 2014.
Now it its seventh year, the Progress Awards have grown to be bigger and better than ever. The list of categories grew from 10 to 13 last year, and we now are in the midst of seeking nominations for these distinguished honors.
That’s where you, members of the public, come in. We need your help in forming an impressive list of candidates. In other words, please make the choices difficult for us.
The categories added last year are Excellence in Hospitality and Excellence in Real Estate. A third additional category has been created by expanding Entrepreneur of the Year into male and female categories. Previously, the award was a single category.
The remaining categories are Excellence in Education, Innovator in Health Care, Innovator in Social Services, Innovator in Manufacturing, Innovator in Agriculture, Innovator in Technology, Small Business of the Year, Mid-sized Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year.
If you know an individual or business worthy of consideration in any or all of these categories, please take the next step and forward a nomination. A form can be found regularly in the Daily Journal print edition during the next few days.
The deadline for nominations is noon Friday, Feb. 28.
The forms can be submitted via email at progressnominations@daily-journal.com; dropped off at the Daily Journal downtown Kankakee office; mailed to Progress Awards c/o Daily Journal, 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL. 60901; or sent by fax at 815-937-4669.
