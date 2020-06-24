It seems like forever since we have visited our favorite venues for leisure activities.
These places — restaurants, bars and movie theaters for example — have been placed off limits by coronavirus restrictions mandated by state government and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But come Friday, Illinoisans can re-enter their favorite stomping grounds as the state rolls into Phase 4 of the plan to reopen the state.
If you think your ears are playing tricks on you and you just heard a collective “hallelujah,’’ it might not be your imagination. As stay-at-home guidelines have stretched on for nearly four months, people have become weary of the bland routine they require. Normally, the cabin fever which sets in at winter has broken by now, but some people will finally shake it off in the coming days as they venture out.
But it’s important for all to remember the guidelines will be relaxed, not done away with completely. Gatherings will be capped off at 50 people. Depending on the venue, no more than 25 to 50 percent capacity will be allowed. The list goes on.
While this will irk many, especially those who had no use for any of the restrictions, it is being done for an important reason. The beginning of Phase 4 doesn’t mean the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. In states that opened up sooner than Illinois, that attitude seemed to take hold, and now they are experiencing a spike in infections and a return to restrictions.
Illinois will likely see an increase, too, with the re-openings and increased testing. So people need not throw caution to the wind. Go out and enjoy yourself, but keep your mask handy. Avoid larger crowds, even those of 50 if possible. Research has shown that where 50 people are gathered, there is a 15 percent chance one of them has the virus.
Although it can’t be determined when, we will eventually emerge from this pandemic. Until then, live life, but do so in a way which will ensure you will be around to enjoy the day all restrictions are lifted.
