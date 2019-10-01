The calendar, like all football games and most basketball contests, is divided into four quarters.
In terms of pure time, all four quarters hold equal weight. But as any farmer, retailer or sporting type will tell you, the fourth quarter has oversized importance.
The fourth quarter of 2019 begins today. Over the next few weeks, farmers will begin harvesting and determine the success of the planting season. Retailers will anticipate heightened sales during the Halloween season, and look for an even greater lift when the holiday shopping season arrives.
Football is in full gear and basketball is about to begin. Many a rally to victory will be mounted on the gridiron and the hardcourt, and virtually all will come in the fourth quarter.
How does this apply to you? The Game of Life is not confined to a playing board. It also can be applied to your own experience, and even if the first three quarters of 2019 have not been fruitful, there’s still time to recover.
Remember that New Year’s resolution where you vowed to lose 25 pounds over the next 12 months? So you’ve added 10 instead. Don’t fret, just set a new goal and lose the added pounds. Then, you can start anew in 2020.
The same principle applies to the credit card bill you were going to eliminate this year. So the $2,000 debt now stands at $3,000. Again, retrace your steps and get rid of the additional $1,000 over the next three months.
You can’t change the past, but you can influence the present and future. The fourth quarter is here. Are you going to make a comeback or fall back on your previous ways? The choice is yours.
