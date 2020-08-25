Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s name does not appear on the fall 2020 election ballot, but it might as well.
Pritzker’s pet proposal, the question of whether or not Illinois should adopt a progressive tax model instead of the flat tax method currently used, does appear on the ballot, and there are scores of voters looking at this as an opportunity to make their feelings known about the governor’s handling of a completely separate issue.
The proposal itself is something Illinoisans should weigh in on.
If approved on Nov. 3, it would dramatically alter the system by which tax dollars are collected here.
Proponents say it will either reduce or maintain the amount paid by 97 percent of taxpayers, while increasing the total for those who make $250,000 per year or more annually.
Foes say it would ultimately place a greater burden on many more taxpayers than advocates suggest, and drive even more job creators out of the state.
This a serious matter to consider, and you will be hearing plenty about it in coming days as a $50-plus million pro change ad campaign financed almost exclusively by Pritzker is set to begin.
But regardless of the push, something tells us many will go to the polls with something other than taxes in mind.
They will cast their vote based on Pritzker’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
While his name is not on the ballot, it is the most common name on yard signs placed throughout the region. Of course, they don’t include the words “elect or “vote for’’ on them. Instead, Pritzker’s name is paired with a vulgar term meant to condemn his decision to largely shut down the state to slow the spread of the virus.
Thus, the proposal to change the tax system could be voted down on the basis of an entirely different issue. This might not be fair, but it is a reality. If so, Pritzker might wish he has heeded the call to delay the vote on the former until the current crisis has passed.
