Among the world’s renewable resources, none is more precious than water.
We, in the Kankakee River Valley region, which includes its tributary, the Iroquois River, are blessed to have two of the most reliable sources of H20 that can be found. They provide water and electricity for tens of thousands, not to mention the recreational opportunities they also offer.
But the waterways face threats that make their long-term future less than certain. Sand deposits are choking the flow. Trash also challenges their stability as the careless us among us toss debris into them as if it they were garbage receptacles.
The former problem has proven to be vexing to solve. But the latter issue is addressed each year, and the time to repeat the effort comes again from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday when the 38th annual Kankakee & Iroquois River Clean Up will be held.
Organized by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association and sponsored by a number of individuals and organizations, including the Daily Journal, it brings together people from all backgrounds who have hauled some 15 tons of trash out of the water and off the banks over the years. This year, volunteers will gather at six locations to add to that total. They are Momence Island Park, the Shamrock Golf Course, the Aroma Park Boat Launch, the Bird Park Boar Launch, the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsman Club Launch, and the Kankakee River State Park at the large pavilion near the concession stand.
There is no better way to spend a September Saturday morning than to participate. You will aid a vital cause and liely have plenty of fun at the same time. For more information, call 814-953-6134 or 815-932-2663, or email 1buzybeez@sbcglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!