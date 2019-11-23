Someone took The Salvation Army red kettle placed outside of a Bradley retail store last Tuesday.
The kettle was there as part of the charitable organization’s annual holiday drive to collect money for the less fortunate among us. Because of its purpose, this would make the crime unforgivably egregious in the eyes of most people.
But Scott and Makayla Parnell, the devoted husband-wife duo who serve as the lieutenants and leaders of the local Salvation Army, are not most people. They are an exceptional pair who offered a different perspective on the theft, and the example they have set by doing so is something each and every one of us should follow.
“It’s sad,” Scott told the Daily Journal. “I assume whoever stole from The Salvation Army was desperate.”
Makayla has this to say in a social media post: “We share this not to bash the person who stole the kettle. We know people find themselves in hard situations.’’
Now you who are shaking your heads in dismay about their compassionate stance can just stop now. While they acknowledge that what the culprit or culprits did is unfortunate, they also resist doing something all too many of us are guilty of — passing judgment.
You see a car momentarily swerve out of its lane. You think the worst and assume the driver is impaired. What if you later found out the driver was returning home from the hospital, where they had just completed a long bedside ritual next to a dying loved one?
Or you ask a question of someone who doesn’t respond. You assume they’re rude. What if you later found out they were deaf and couldn’t hear a word you said?
These are just two examples of many that can be cited, and the Parnell’s reaction to the stolen kettle is a shining example of the importance of resisting the urge to pass judgment. Apply the same philosophy going forward. You will be a better person because of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!