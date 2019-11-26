“Another day, another dollar is one of those catch phrases that has stood the test of time.
The expression was a current one in the early 20th century, when a dollar per day presumably constituted a living wage in the United States. But it doesn’t apply in the modern world, and it certainly doesn’t apply in Springfield, where state legislators have the ability to draw more dollars even after their working days are done.
The situation came to light again recently. State Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, introduced a bill last January that would close a glaring loophole which allows departing legislators to take in more money than they rightly earn.
Representatives and senators are paid in 12 equal disbursements on the last working day of each month. Currently, the statute allows legislators to collect a full month’s salary as long as they hold office at least part of that period, meaning a lawmaker can receive a full month’s pay for working just one day.
Former State Rep. Luis Arroyo, a Chicago Democrat, has seemingly taken advantage of this provision. He was under immediate pressure to resign after being arrested on bribery charges in late October, but waited until Nov. 1 to quit. By “working’’ that single day, he will get a full month’s pay when checks are issued on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
“This is something very simple to me — if you work a day, you’ll get paid a day,” Murphy told Capitol News Illinois. Murphy pointed to another anticipated benefit such a move would bring — it would signal a genuine attempt to reign in the corrupt reputation that stains the state.
Alas, there has been no movement on the bill. It was one of several reform initiatives introduced by Republicans which were not addressed by the General Assembly during the recent fall veto session.
Lawmakers did approve two bills — one creating an ethics reform commission and another requiring greater lobbyist transparency. But Republicans claim the measures were partisan and watered down.
Good, and bad ideas for that matter, can come from either side of the aisle. Murphy describes his bill as “commonsense,’’ and he’s right. As long as the dominant Democrats in Springfield continue to reject good ideas over partisanship, the relatively few bad actors who also are elected officials will continue their corrupt ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!