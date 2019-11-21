Lindsay Parkhurst views the position of circuit court judge as her “dream job.’’
That’s why she is willing to step down as the Republican state representative of the 79th House District after concluding two terms and four total years of service in January 2021. Instead, she will pursue election as a circuit judge for Kankakee and Iroquois counties, an opportunity that became open after current judge Mike Kick announced his retirement effective next spring.
We believe Parkhurst would be a quality judge, as we believe she did a good job as state representative. However the potential change does not only have her dreaming. The rival Democrats are doing some dreaming of their own now, envisioning a return to power that did not seem as likely as long as Parkhurst was around.
Just last year, Parkhurst held off a stern election challenge from Democrat Lisa Dugan, a previous 79th District House member. By defeating Dugan, Parkhurst seemed poised to hold the seat for the long term as she had survived the best blow local Dems seemed able to muster.
It was reminiscent of the 2004 local House election, when Dugan, a relative newcomer to state politics at the time, staved off a challenge from Republican Kay Pangle to remain in Springfield. After that win, Dugan won three more terms in succession before announcing her retirement prior to the 2012 election. The local Republicans never put up a serious challenge the last three times.
Parkhurst seemed to be in a similar situation, but now that she has stepped aside, the fierce competition evident in the last four House elections will return. Dugan’s successor, Kate Cloonen, narrowly defeated Glenn Nixon in both 2012 and 2014 in hard-fought contests. Parkhurst turned the tables on Cloonen in another hard-fought tussle in 2016, and then Parkhurst and Dugan battled tooth and nail in 2018 before the incumbent emerged victorious.
We’re not sure who both parties will call on next year, but we know this: Another bitter battle is in store as each side covets the seat, and a whole lot of money also will be spent by both sides in an effort to claim it.
