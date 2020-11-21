There are those who still scoff at the legitimacy of the COVID-19 pandemic and consider it a pile of you know what.
It’s true that a pile has accumulated during this crisis. The growing stack was on clear display on the front-page of the Daily Journal Thursday. It appeared in a photo of Kankakee County Health administrator John Bevis standing next to a 10-plus inch stack of paperwork.
Each piece of paper represents a positive COVID test taken in the county during November, when the number has expanded to more than 3,000, or nearly half of the 7,000 positive cases registered in the county since the pandemic emerged in March.
“Take this seriously,’’ is the stern warning Bevis gives in assessing the situation. Now more than ever, these are words that should resonate mightily with all of us, even if they disrupt routines and traditions we have followed for years.
When the virus broke out at the onset of spring 2020, many of us surmised it would be long gone by the time the holiday season rolled around. Instead, the opposite occurred. Far from disappearing, it intensified and we are now seeing rates of infection, hospitalization and death that are higher than ever before.
The health department has responded by becoming even more vocal in asking citizens to adhere to the guidelines of washing hands, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and not congregating in large groups.
Alas, there are still many who will ignore the pleas and go about their lives as if nothing is out of the ordinary. This approach will likely produce another extraordinary amount of positive tests in December, when Thanksgiving has passed and Christmas is on the horizon.
Thus it is best to forego most our holiday traditions this year in hopes of ensuring a more stable future. Missing out on these joyous festivities for one year is hard enough. If we continue to ignore these warnings, the same grim situation could return in 2021.
