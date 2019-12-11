If you believe the principal of democracy is compromised when voters are not given a choice, you also must believe Illinois is becoming one of the least democratic states in the union.
The upcoming 2020 elections should offer plenty of choices, as races on the national, state and county levels will be decided. But as the calendar is set to flip over to this pivotal year, it doesn’t appear as if options will abound.
The situation is most acute at the state level. The Center Square reported this week that nearly every other Illinois lawmaker in the General Assembly could run unopposed in the 2020 election.
The deadline to file paperwork for the 2020 March primaries was last week. Unless local party leaders intervene to put a candidate on the ballot, 54 out of the 118 Illinois state representatives will be the only choice from the state’s major parties in November. Twelve of the 20 senators up for re-election won’t face opposition from the other party, but a number face primary challenges.
There still is time for candidates to emerge for Kankakee County Board positions, but as of this moment, only three of the 15 spots up for election this year offer competition. The board has 28 positions overall.
Other examples are easy to find. The primary election is set for March and the general election is set for November, and ballots for each will be printed sometime soon. When they appear, just take a look. You will find uncontested races on nearly every page, and in some cases, not enough candidates to fill all open spots on a governmental board.
This indicates numerous things, one of which is that voter apathy also is taking form as apathy among candidates.
A second thought is this: You often hear about how Illinois has too many forms of government. When you can’t find enough candidates to fill all positions available, it adds fuel to that argument.
