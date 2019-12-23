How do area residents who don’t live in Pembroke Township and the village of Hopkins Park view the area? Perhaps Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge summed it up best in a front-page story which ran in the Daily Journal last week:
“We are frequently viewed as a poor black community,’’ Hodge said. Then he elaborated on the point.
“The only reason that is a sentiment is because we don’t have the same resources as communities around us. If we had natural gas, we would grow like every community.’’
The lack of natural gas has impeded Pembroke/Hopkins Park progress for decades. Former Gov. George Ryan, a Kankakee resident, appealed for a women’s prison to be built there during his single term from 1999-2003, and his intent had a double priority. Not only would the needed natural gas line fuel the prison, it also would fuel the homes located near it. Has the plan reached fruition, the area would look much different now.
But Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich scrapped the plan when he took office, and it basically has laid dormant for almost two decades — until now. The Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rainbow/Push, the civil rights organization he helped found, have sparked the rally cry again.
Jackson is a controversial, polarizing figure. Some have questioned his involvement, and part of the suspicion stems from many years ago, when Jackson launched another initiative to help Pembroke which never saw the light of day.
At this point, it doesn’t matter who or what is involved to get the project completed. It simply has to be done or Pembroke eventually will perish rather than prosper. Nicor Gas, the firm which provides service to this region, also is now involved, as is State Sen. Patrick Joyce. Other stakeholders are at the table, with more sure to emerge.
This is hardly a case of the ends justify the means, but you get the drift. Take advantage of the opportunity now. If we wait another 20 years, Pembroke could be a ghost town.
