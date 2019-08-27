“From Where You Are To Where You Will Be”
Olivet Nazarene University has used that catch-phrase on billboards in the Chicago area. It also sums up the stunning transformative leadership of Olivet Nazarene University President John Bowling.
Bowling, 70, announced his retirement last week. He will be leaving the university after the 2020-21 school year. There will be deserved ceremonies and honors for him during the next two years. As he leaves, he will have completed 30 years as president of the university. Nineteen men have led the university. None of them have led it for so long a time. Possibly, save for the early men who “saved” a struggling institution, none has likely led it so well.
Under his leadership:
• Olivet’s enrollment has surged, now reaching 5,002. It is a mix both of more traditional students on the main Bourbonnais campus and growth in graduate and educational centers in Chicago; Grand Rapids, Mich,; Indianapolis and even Hong Kong. Olivet is global.
• The main campus has never looked better. Under Bowling, the Weber Leadership Center was constructed. The Hawkins Centennial Chapel opened its 3,000 seat venue in 2010. The modern athletic Perry Center, with climbing wall, pools and spinning classes, opened in 2012. Olivet, which did not have a swimming team when Bowling arrived, won its first national title, NAIA swimming and diving, in 2016.
• Fueled by its links with the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs, Olivet’s presence in the Midwest has surged. As the Cubs won the World Series, Olivet was the official educational partner of the Chicago Cubs. Think of that. Not Loyola. Not DePaul. Not the University of Illinois. Not the University of Chicago. Olivet.
• Olivet has strengthened its links with the entire Kankakee County community. The Chicago Bears training camp is the most obvious example, but not the only one. Olivet is the home of the community’s symphony orchestra. The Daily Journal’s Annual Progress Awards are held in the university’s Chalfant Hall.
He also is a great example of leadership by example. How many presidents will sing a role in their university’s musical? He did. He authored books designed to be read and used — giving advice to students heading off to college. And he simply is a tremendous speaker, weaving anecdotes and examples into a consistent message of faith. To listen to him is to learn.
There will certainly be challenges in the years ahead for Olivet But John Bowling will leave behind an institution of tremendous strength. He has guided. He has inspired. He will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!