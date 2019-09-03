First off, we acknowledge that the proliferation of plastic is a problem which has an adverse impact on the environment.
But geez, do you really have to do away with those miniature shampoo bottles hotels provide for their guests?
Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel chain, said last week it will eliminate small plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel from its hotel rooms worldwide by December 2020. They’ll be replaced with larger bottles or wall-mounted dispensers, depending on the hotel.
HG, which owns Holiday Inn, made a similar announcement last month. Walt Disney Co. said last year it would do the same at its resorts and on its cruise ships.
Many of us spend multiple nights at hotels on an annual basis, and a large number of us take the shampoo, conditioner and soap provided on our way out the door.
In no time at all, a shoebox or some other container are filled with the items. A savvy saver can rely on these items for their personal hygiene needs without having to invest a dime in the products elsewhere for months at a time. It’s the type of savings trick that “Everyday Cheapskate’’ columnist Mary Hunt would embrace. The column regularly runs in the Daily Journal.
Alas, times are changing, and I suppose we will have to adjust. Just please keep the complimentary morning breakfast in place. It provides a great place to stock up on fruit, yogurt and oatmeal. While the food doesn’t last as long as the shampoo, it staves off a trip to the store for a day or two.
