The admirable mission of Clove International was always crystal clear, unlike its former name.
Once known by the acronyms KC-CASA (Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault) and ISAS (Iroquois Sexual Assault Services), the name has been changed to better reflect the organization’s true purpose, which is to provide a wide array of services to survivors of sexual violence.
It’s fitting, as the plant bud signifies new beginnings, and an alliance refers to a group working toward a common goal. That goal is to heal and restore people who have been violated in a manner only exceeded by violent death. Sadly for some, the traumatic experience seems like a fate worse than death.
In an interview with Daily Journal reporter Taylor Leddin, Clove Alliance Executive Director Tracey Noe-Slach explained the decision to change.
“It was becoming clear that our name no longer represented what we did,’’ Noe-Slach said. “We began the process of rebranding with hopefully being more accessible to survivors.’’
This is a critical move, as those who have been subjected to sexual assault need help instantly. When they previously sought that help, they would have to figure out this organization with a name consisting of acronyms was the one that could lend aid. If they were unable to make the distinction, they ran the risk of not receiving the assistance.
The new name brings the promise of a productive future for Clove Alliance. Indeed, Noe-Slach said Clove Alliance has its eyes on the ultimate goal.
“Our alliance is that hopefully we can end sexual violence in our community.’’ she said.
We hold the same hope, and congratulate Clove Alliance for all the invaluable work it has done to this point and the additional work it will do going forward.
If you are a victim in need of help, visit clovealliance.org.
