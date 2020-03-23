We are now a couple of days into the “stay at home’’ order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It’s a highly inconvenient situation to be sure, and even makes us wonder if it is too much of an infringement on our personal rights. But it is hardly a declaration of martial law, and it involves no strict curfews being enforced, at least at this time.
Indeed, the people of Illinois can still move about and visit grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and banks to conduct necessary business and acquire essential items. If a person finds it necessary to visit the grocery store six times instead of once per day, it’s pretty much up to their discretion.
We would suggest limiting your trips to one. But regardless of how many visits you make, also make sure you extend the utmost of kindness and consideration to those working at these establishments.
During a time of crisis, it’s customary for medical professionals, first responders and law enforcement to perform heroic roles. But now the same can be said for grocery and drug store employees, gas station attendants, bank tellers, restaurateurs and home delivery personnel.
When you encounter a grocery store aisle devoid of toilet paper, don’t blame the person working there. The blame belongs to shoppers who selfishly hoarded the supply.
When you pick up a carryout order or have food delivered to your home, tip generously. Tips are most commonly left by dine-in customers, and that source of income had been temporarily halted.
Tough times can bring out the best and worst in people. We should all strive to fit into the former category. The choice is yours.
