A revolving door most often stands in the way of stability.
Admittedly, stability has been elusive during this year of the pandemic, and, in a way, what has occurred with the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce is emblematic of what has occurred all over.
But as a silver lining starts to emerge amid the clouds because of the development and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, the chamber and the businesses it serves yearn for stability to return. It seems the chamber has set the course for its resumption with the announcement of its latest hire.
Becky Broderick, a Manteno resident and the owner/operator of Broderick Photography, was introduced as the chamber executive director last week. She becomes the third person to hold the job this year, following Emily Poff, who left in April, and Angela Morrey, who departed in October.
In remarks she made to the Daily Journal upon landing the role, Broderick gave strong indication that the revolving door is about to be slammed shut.
“I’m here to stay,” said Broderick, a 1995 graduate of Peotone High School. “This is not a stepping-stone position for me. This is a dream job for me. I’m not going anywhere.”
Those words must ring like sweet music to the ears of chamber leadership and the business community as a whole. It’s comforting to know that as the climb out of the pandemic pit continues, Broderick is ready to keep with it until it’s complete.
“While starting a new job in the midst of a pandemic is not ideal, I have no doubt that Becky is up to the challenge,’’ said Scott Smith, former chairman of the chamber’s executive board. “This is a good day for the chamber, and it’s a good day for commerce in Kankakee County.’’
We share Smith’s enthusiasm and wish Broderick the very best. Her approach brings promise of better days ahead.
