Regardless of where you stand on the issue of legal marijuana, you have to be somewhat bemused about the attitude neighboring states are taking toward Illinois right now.
As of Jan. 1, adult use of recreational marijuana is now legally permitted in Illinois. Michigan has a similar law, but other Midwestern states do not.
Earlier this week, The Associated Press published a story which indicated the introduction of legal marijuana in Illinois and Michigan is causing tension among bordering states which are not enamored with the idea of their residents legally purchasing pot elsewhere and then illegally transporting it back home.
Would these be the same states that allow for legal fireworks sales and work hard to coax Illinoisans across state lines to purchase a product which is illegal where they live? It happens every year around July 4.
The push also provides to legal ventures. Neighboring states don’t keep secret the fact they offer a cheaper cost of living through fewer onerous taxes, such as high property taxes. Lower tax rates also apply to goods like gasoline and cigarettes.
Officials in other states also spend considerable effort trying to lure Illinois companies to relocate, again using lower taxes as the prime incentive.
So now, albeit a controversial matter, these same states are squawking because Illinois holds an a potential economic advantage they don’t possess.
Recreational marijuana is now legal. That’s a fact that will likely never change. Other Midwestern states will surely follow the lead of Illinois and Michigan and allow it soon. Until then, they will have to begrudgingly accept the fact their residents will turn elsewhere to get a product they can’t obtain at home.
Call it a case of turnabout is fair play.
