Most school buildings in the area are open for at least limited in-person learning now, even amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The students who step into their classrooms are greeted with positive motivational messages posted on the walls. “A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step’’ is an example.
The purpose is to instill confidence and a desire to achieve in these precious youngsters. If just one student benefits from their presence, they are worthwhile. The hunch here is one can be multiplied by an infinite number.
But what they see in the classroom is tempered by what they see on the bus ride to and from school during this bitterly contentious political season.
The most common sign compares the performance of the sitting governor of Illinois with the task performed by a vacuum cleaner. Another, less common, urges the elimination of cow manure by voting for the sitting president.
We do not argue against the right people have to post these signs. It’s inarguably a form of free speech. But we do wonder what impression they make on a 10-year-old girl or boy who was just lifted by a message they read on a classroom wall.
It’s OK to declare your preference on political candidates and issues by placing a sign in your yard. But must it be so derogatory?
One might say the yard signs present these children with a “welcome to the real world’’ moment. If true, the world needs to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!