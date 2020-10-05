Some 25 years ago, an unsuccessful attempt to locate a NASCAR track in Kankakee County was made.
The bid lost out to Joliet and Will County, where the Chicagoland Speedway was built and began hosting races in the late 1990s. The venue drew scores of fans, who spent millions to give a boost to the local economy.
But those days could now be over as an announcement was made last week that Chicagoland Speedway will not host any NASCAR events in 2021. The same situation has already occurred in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented races from being held.
Now there is much speculation that NASCAR won’t return to Joliet in 2022 or beyond either as the organization has chosen to broadly restructure its Cup Series schedule.
This is not only a blow to the city and Will County, but the region as a whole. During the height of NASCAR popularity during the earliest years of the 21st century, crowds so large formed that Kankakee County would benefit from the overflow as its hotels, restaurants, gas stations and stores would see increased business.
Obviously Kankakee County would have benefited more if a racetrack had been located here, but we would also have to contend with the sting felt by the potential loss of this asset. The county has already had a similar experience with the Chicago Bears, who ended their summer training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in 2019 after spending the previous 18 years at the site.
When the Bears announced their decision earlier this year, this space was used to convey a “don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened” message.
We take the same approach with NASCAR while also holding hope the pundits are wrong and the racing circuit will return to Joliet in 2022. The roar of the car motors gets the local economic engine humming as well.
