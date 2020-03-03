You don’t have to look far to reaffirm America’s enduring love for the movies.
The three area theaters all have demonstrated impressive staying power in their own right. None stands outs more than the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Kankakee. Opened in 1931, the same year “Cimarron’’ won the Academy Award for best picture, the stately Paramount will celebrate its 90th anniversary next year.
The Meadoview Theatre on Kankakee’s northwest edge is a mere neophyte in comparison, but it has been in operation since 1967, the same year “In the Heat of the Night’’ claimed the best picture Oscar.
Then, there is the Movies 10 complex at Northfield Square mall in Bradley, a facility which has been open since 1990, the same year “Driving Miss Daisy’’ won the Oscar for best film. While the mall has seen some of its most noted merchants close shop, the theater has remained firmly in place.
The roots will only grow deeper at Meadowview. As senior reporter Lee Provost recently reported in the pages of the Daily Journal, a delay in a multi-million expansion project will ultimately result in seven screens compared to the current three located there. Classic Cinemas is the owner of Meadowview and Paramount, and when the work is done, there will be a combined dozen screens at the Kankakee sites.
Add that to the 10 screens at Movies 10, and you come up with this conclusion: A trip to the movie house is a form of entertainment that has stood the test of time, and we are glad that it will remain for some time to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!