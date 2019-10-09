When it comes to desirable places to live, you can mark almost all the boxes when ranking Bourbonnais.
If there is anything to quibble with, perhaps it would be a lack of public gathering places for recreation and the like. But that apparently is about to change, and this is welcome news both within the village and outside its boundaries.
At Monday’s village board meeting, plans to establish a “municipal campus’’ on the property where village offices are located was unveiled. While a master plan for the development has yet to be created, Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said a band shell, a theater in the park, an arts and cultural center, a walking path and a skate park are among the ideas being considered.
“We could make it an area where large and small activities happen year-round,” Van Mill said.
To the immediate north in Manteno and immediate south in Kankakee, we have already seen the impact such a gathering place can have. The downtowns of those two communities host numerous events during the course of the year. The just-completed Oktoberfest is an annual highlight in Manteno which draws folks from near and far, and the same can be said for the annual Merchant Street MusicFest in Kankakee.
What’s in store for Bourbonnais? That remains to be seen, but Bourbonnais is making a deft move by considering its residents as it ponders future plans.
“What are things the residents of Bourbonnais would like to see?” Van Mill asked.
We see it as a prime opportunity to promote Bourbonnais and Kankakee County as a whole. We are anxious for the plans to be put into motion.
