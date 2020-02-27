In a competitive pursuit, such as national politics, momentum means much.
So does timing, and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders currently has both on his side. If he can maintain that grip for a few more days, America could know who will challenge President Donald Trump in November.
Sanders didn’t enter the race as the front runner, but seized the position shortly after the primary season began. The next primary is in South Carolina Saturday, and while original front runner Joe Biden might pick up a much-needed win there, Sanders is running a close second in most polls.
Then comes Tuesday, March 3, or “Super Tuesday’’ as it is known in the political world. Fourteen states — or 28 percent of the nation’s total number — will hold primaries, including the coveted, high population states of California and Texas.
If Sanders claims victory in a good number of those states, as polls indicate he might, the race could be effectively over and states like Illinois, which has its primary set for March 17, will hold an election which will serve as a mere formality.
The question of what Illinois should do to make its primary more meaningful will hold for another day. But for now, it looks like the Illinois primary might only reinforce Sanders’ grip on the nomination.
If Sanders does go on to win, it sets up a presidential race like no other. Trump and Sanders might have a few general similarities, but for the most part, they are about as different as two candidates can possibly be. A tough choice might lie ahead for some voters, but it will surely be a clear choice.
