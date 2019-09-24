There is no joy in Cubs nation today. Chicago’s National League baseball team has lost six straight games and almost certainly will miss the playoffs for the first time in five years.
The fallout has brought great angst among the faithful. Joe Maddon, the manager during a fantastic run that produced the 2016 World Series title, the team’s first in 108 years, seemingly is on his way out. Many Cubs fans say “good riddance” to that prospect.
There is even some concern the team once again will slip into mediocrity, a status it commonly held much of the time before Maddon arrived.
But hold on just a minute. While the outlook is grim now, let’s take a moment to look at the big picture.
Regarding Maddon: Yes, it’s been a disappointing season, and the buck stops with the manager. But we’re talking about the manager who is clearly the best in modern franchise history.
Even without a playoff berth this year, Maddon’s teams can claim a world title and three National League Championship Series appearances. No other recent Cubs’ skipper even can come close to such accomplishments. If he goes, a resounding “thank you” should be the response from the fans. As for the “good riddance” crowd, be careful for what you ask for.
As for the immediate future, it’s clearly more bright than dim. Star position players Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber are both 26 years old, and Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras are 27. Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward, both 30, hardly can be considered long in the tooth.
Yes, adjustments have to be made, but the Cubs are in position to be competitive in 2020 and beyond. While 2019 might go down as a lost season, all is not lost. Just because the Cubs wear blue doesn’t mean you have to feel that way.
