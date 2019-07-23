The Merchant Street MusicFest has become more than what its name proclaims.
Sure, it remains first and foremost a two-day jam session, and more than 30 bands will appear Friday and Saturday when the fest makes its return to downtown Kankakee.
But throughout the years, it has come to provide another prime opportunity as MSMF might now be the most common place in the area to hold class reunions.
This year is no different, as various classes from Bishop McNamara Catholic, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee high schools, as well as grade schools, will gather there to rekindle memories from former days.
While the gatherings target graduates from various groups, such as the classes of 1974, ’79, ’84, ’89 and ’94, the venue allows for a more general chance for a long-awaited homecoming.
Did you attend school in these parts some years ago? Through the passage of time, have you lost track of people you once considered friends and confidants?
Then there’s no time like the present to catch up. If you still live locally or fairly close to your adolescent roots, why not make a point of stopping by Friday, Saturday or both days to see who you might bump into?
Be prepared for a surprise, and it will most likely be of the pleasant variety. A chance to reminisce and relive the days of your youth is right around the corner. Don’t turn it down.
