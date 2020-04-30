Come tomorrow, the calendar will turn to May, that supposed “merry, merry month.’’
But opportunities for merriment will be at a bare minimum as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made clear his intention to extend the state’s stay-at-home order through May.
The decision is hardly wholly popular, as court challenges to the order are emerging and Illinoisans are being made more restless by the situation in other states, where stay at home mandates are being lifted and life is returning to some level of normalcy.
Meanwhile, Illinois residents face the further burden of being required to don protective masks when they are in public places where social distancing is not possible.
It has caused mounting frustration, and the public protests to stay at home mandates are surfacing here and elsewhere. This is quite understandable, as freedom of expression is and should always remain the American way. Although Pritzker has since blasted court rulings which reverse his stay at home order, he admitted Monday that courts should “follow through’’ on challenges to his authority during the pandemic.
The debate on how officials handled the crisis will rage on long after it has subsided. For now, isn’t it best to stay the course for another month? While the pandemic has taken a deadly toll in Kankakee County and elsewhere, there is mounting evidence that stay-at-home orders have flattened the curve on the spread of COVID-19, and has also decreased the death count.
John Bevis, administrator of the Kankakee County Health Department, recently likened the battle against the pandemic to a marathon race. While there is still a distance to go, the race is nearing its end.
Stay the course. Run the distance. There is mounting hope circumstances will begin to ease in June. That might seem to be a long way away, but it’s really not.
