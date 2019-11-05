There has been a long-held sentiment that jobs in the manufacturing or trades professions are less desirable and rewarding than white-collar jobs.
It’s a sentiment that should go the way of the Edsel, and more definitive proof was offered last week.
At the annual State of the County Breakfast, Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, touted the abundance of manufacturing jobs in the area. He said 15.3 percent of the county workforce is employed by manufacturing, a considerable bump above the 11.6 national percentage.
Now some of you are thinking this: While the jobs are readily available, they are not all that profitable for the worker. After all, what do they pay, maybe $10 per hour?
Think again. While salaries fluctuate depending on skill level and experience, Nugent said the average annual pay for a county manufacturing job is $85,000.
This is something high school students and those eying a career change need to recognize. That kind of money goes a long way, especially in a region where the cost of living is rather reasonable overall.
Furthermore, if you are a high school student considering what to do next, take this into account: Many of you will be forced to borrow money to fund a higher education. This cost continually rises, and debt loads of $50,000 or even $100,000 for recent graduates are not uncommon.
The intent here is not to discourage the pursuit of a college degree. It’s the ultimate dream for many individuals and their families.
But if you are not completely certain about what path you want to take, consider manufacturing and the trades jobs. They can be had, and you can make good wages that can go toward something else other than debt reduction.
