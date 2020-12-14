The Daily Journal literally means business as it seeks nominations for the 2020 Readers Choice Awards.
Beginning today and continuing through the remainder of the year, readers are urged to honor their favorite local businesses by nominating them for one of these coveted awards.
Categories include children & education; dining; entertainment & leisure; health & beauty; home, home services & finances; other services; people & places; shopping; and vehicles, dealers & services.
These categories run the gamut and cover virtually every service you will ever need. And let’s face it, these business could use some encouragement and support as they withstand the greatest challenge many of them have ever faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have remained there for us during these trying times, so let’s return the favor by singling them out for their commitment to excellence.
Nominations can be made by visiting daily-journal.com/readerschoice. Reminders to submit nominations will appear regularly through notices placed in the daily print product.
The rest is up to you. Is there a certain pizzamaker in town you think prepares the very best pies? Then, let them know through a nomination. The same goes for the stylist who provides the best haircut and the shop that does the best job of detailing your car. Give them the recognition they deserve for their exceptional work.
If you need more information or want to ensure your business is nominated, contact your media consultant or call 815-937-3303.
