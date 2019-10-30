Illinoisans are fed up with high property taxes and want lawmakers to address the state’s financial problems, including its unaffordable pension systems.
Most Illinoisans agree, including progressive Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
AARP released new poll data through the Center for Illinois Politics. The poll, taken at the end of former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration, surveyed 1,200 voters older than 25 and found that 85 percent of respondents say lawmakers should address the state’s backlogged bills and pension debt.
Lightfoot recently used her budget address to the Chicago City Council to call on the Illinois General Assembly to make changes to state pension laws. She wants lawmakers to “develop a statewide pension reform package.”
The mayor didn’t provide any specifics on what changes she thinks should be made to address the state’s pension crisis or what that reform package should include, but at this point, it is clear that nibbling around the edges or simply ignoring the problem altogether won’t help Chicago or the rest of the state.
At an estimated $46 billion, Chicago has higher pension liabilities than many states. In Lightfoot’s budget, the city’s total pension contribution has increased by $346 million to $1.7 billion.
The state spends about a quarter of its annual operating budget on pension payments. And it’s not making headway on reducing the state’s overall pension liability. Without changes, that cost will continue to grow, squeezing out other needed expenses.
The state’s pension protection clause needs to be scrapped and benefits need to be reduced.
Until lawmakers in Springfield get serious about the problem, little can be done to address the state’s declining population, poor credit rating or other fiscal problems. In fact, without action, Illinois will continue to circle the drain.
