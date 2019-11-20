“The 9 o’clock routine is now the all-the-time routine.”
Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent made this fitting remark during Monday’s village board meeting. It referred to recent reports that teams of burglars from Chicago are targeting unlocked vehicles to commit thefts.
They aren’t much interested in stealing loose change. Their intent is to steal the vehicle itself, and all they need is the keys to pull off the heist. Once they take control, they generally use the vehicles to commit other burglaries in the south and southwest suburbs.
Now, many of you are probably thinking this can’t happen all that much. All you have to do is lock your car and remove or conceal any valuable contents found within, most importantly the keys. Once this is accomplished, finding a car to steal would seem similar to finding a needle in a haystack.
But think again. The number of people who don’t bother to take these precautions are considerable. That’s why the crooks are stepping up their efforts.
“In the last couple of months, these people have taken (burglaries) to a new level,” Manteno Police Chief Al Swinford said.
The towns they have focused on have been those that rest right along Interstate 57. The highway provides an attractive escape route for the burglars, and Swinford said they have traveled as far south as Clifton to perform their misdeeds.
While the crimes have generally taken place between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., a suspect was seen in action at 6 p.m. last Sunday in Manteno.
The bottom line has been identified by Nugent. There is no time of day or night that you shouldn’t secure your vehicle. There is no safe haven where the need doesn’t exist. If you don’t and one day find an empty spot where your car had been parked, you have no one to blame but yourself.
