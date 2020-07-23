Scandal has once again surfaced in Springfield, and while defenders of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continue to insist he has not been indicted nor convicted, the fact his reputation is further soiled is hard to dispute.
Just last week, we learned public utility giant ComEd agreed to pay $200 million to conclude what has been a several-year federal investigation of suspected illegal lobbying, political graft and sweetheart contract deals. Prosecutors say ComEd has admitted to taking these actions in its efforts to influence and benefit “Public Official A.’’ Prosecutors say this official is Madigan.
It’s not the first time Madigan’s ethics have come into question, but he has fended off all threats to supplant him from power, something he has clung to as long as any politician in America. First elected to the House in 1971, he has now been a member for almost 50 years. Since 1983, he has been the speaker for all but two of those years.
Admittedly, Madigan has helped Illinois Democrats gain firm control of the state through his clout, and that is not lost on his fellow party members. Precious few are willing to challenge him, and almost all will defend him as an “innocent’’ man until proven otherwise.
But the times they are a changing, and these Democrats now have to look upon Madigan as a liability.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has voiced frustration with Madigan but taken no action against him, is pushing his progressive tax ballot proposal hard as the November election nears. But with Madigan still in office and perhaps at Pritzker’s side as he publicly promotes the plan, you have to wonder if the association will backfire on the governor.
Furthermore, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth is a prime contender to join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket as his choice for vice president. But the Biden camp has to be taking a more critical look at the prospect as team Trump will surely zero in on the link between Duckworth and Madigan in its hopes to keep the incumbent in office.
Whether or not Madigan is good for Illinois has long been a top of debate for many. Now, it seems his presence might not even be good for his fellow Democrats.
