After two former executives and lobbyists for the behemoth utility company ComEd were indicted for their purported roles in a well-publicized bribery scheme, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan finally broke his silence on the matter.
Madigan, who has been implicated but not indicted in the growing scandal, released a lengthy nine-paragraph prepared statement when the indictments were announced. While he flatly denied any wrongdoing, the statement amounts to a lot of words being used to say very little.
The biggest problem with this approach is it leaves no opportunity for follow-up questions for Madigan to answer. While it is not exactly fair to say Madigan has been uncooperative with the probe, he hasn’t cooperated with reporters and lawmakers who yearn to make probing inquiries about the role he played.
Among those who have taken notice of Madigan’s lack of openness is Gov. JB Pritzker, a fellow Democrat who has made an overt attempt to distance himself from the speaker of late. On Thursday, Pritzker made this statement about the matter:
“The pay-to-play, quid-pro-quo situations outlined in these indictments are unspeakably wrong,” Pritkzer said. “If Speaker Madigan wants to continue in a position of enormous public trust with a serious ethical cloud hanging over his head, then he has to at the very least stand in front of the press and the people and answer every last question to their satisfaction. If the speaker cannot commit to that level of transparency, then the time has come for him to resign as speaker.”
Pritzker has not taken the additional step of calling a special legislative session to pressure Madigan into stepping down. We often have not agreed with the governor and do not on his choice to avoid the special session. But we wholly agree it’s high time for Madigan to answer questions. Either comply or quit to remove the ominous cloud hanging over state government.
