Those who are undercounted can count on being under-served, and Pembroke Township and the village of Hopkins Park have contended with this unfavorable equation for some time.
The time has come to change it, and there is no time like the present to make it happen.
The 2020 U.S. Census count is underway, and never has there been more at stake for the township and village, where census officials have had trouble getting accurate figures.
In 2010, only 68.4 percent of the initial census questionnaires were returned by Pembroke and Hopkins Park residents, leaving census officials with the more difficult task of tracking down the remaining population of 1,784, or 31.6 percent, through follow-up mailings and door-to-door visits. Chances are some were missed in this pursuit.
This year, census officials estimate 69.9 percent of the population will respond to the original questionnaire. That leaves 30.1 percent to be identified through follow-up.
As Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge pointed out, “we need every dollar” for infrastructure improvements, and the higher census count, the higher the number of federal dollars that flow into a community.
Pembroke and Hopkins Park face a vulnerable future if natural gas is not implemented there. The residents rely on propane, electric heat and wood to heat their homes, and Nicor officials have estimated it would take $8 million to install natural gas, and the local share would be $3.25 million.
It remains to be seen how federal dollars obtained through the census would be distributed, but it’s likely some would flow toward this vital cause.
We urge every Hopkins Park and Pembroke resident to reply to the census. Your future is at stake.
