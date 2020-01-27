Many have expressed sadness over the news that after 19 years, Thee Olde Time Farm Show will not be returning in 2020.
The annual event was held each summer around the Fourth of July at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais, and was a celebration of the area’s rich agricultural tradition. Perhaps the most appealing part of the show was the display of the antique farm equipment that sowed the seeds and produced many a harvest in the years and decades now past.
We share in the sadness, and our regret is largely motivated by the loss of an event that provided the people of today, particularly children, with a link to local history.
The railroads, along with the many farm fields that popped up around them after the tracks were laid in the 19th century, were the prime reasons why Kankakee County and the surrounding area grew into a main population center. Without the two, the area would look much different, and be much less prosperous.
In the numerous comments posted to the Daily Journal’s Facebook page after the story ran last weekend, the prevailing theme was disappointment, and several of them mentioned the regret would be shared by children who made an annual trek to the show. One woman wrote: “My grandson, 5 year old known as Farmer Henry, will be very upset.’’
There are still other ways the youth of today can learn about area ag history. But reading about in a book or on a computer screen doesn’t match the hands-on experience Thee Olde Time Farm Show offered. As well as a feeling of sadness, we also feel for the organizers who worked hard to make the event a success, only to face greater challenges as the years passed and their corps of volunteers diminished in size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!