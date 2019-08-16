In some ways, the loss of Long John Silver’s is hard to lament.
First of all, it was a corporate chain restaurant, and the local economy is better served when residents patronize eateries owned by local interests.
Secondly, many of its menu offerings are not appealing to the health conscious. Just six years ago, the “Big Catch’’ meal served by LJS was declared the “worst restaurant meal in America’’ by The Center for Science in the Public Interest. The backlash forced the chain to pull the meal from its menu.
Still, you’re not alone if you feel a twinge of sadness because of the story that appeared on the front page of the Thursday Daily Journal. Written by senior reporter Lee Provost, it announced Long John Silver’s has closed its restaurant in Bradley.
That move shuts a 37-year-old window where Long John Silver’s operated in the area. The first store was on East Court Street in Kankakee. It opened in 1982 and closed in 1994. The Bradley restaurant opened in 1989.
Long John Silver’s was attractive to patrons for a couple reasons. It offered a fast-food option that didn’t involve a hamburger. Also, it was popular among the area’s many Roman Catholics, who found purpose in visiting the restaurant from Ash Wednesday to Good Friday of each year.
Life will undoubtedly go on, just like it did when other popular restaurants with national reputations, such as Hardee’s, exited the local scene.
But when that need for a fish (and hushpuppy) fix kicks in during the next Lenten season or any other time, it could be accompanied with a forlorn feeling as LJS won’t be there to satisfy it.
