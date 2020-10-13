A version of this editorial has previously run, and frankly, it’s not easy to understand why it must be repeated again.
But we regurgitate it in the wake of recent news that a string of vehicle “break-ins’’ have occurred in Bradley and Bourbonnais. They also occur far too often in neighboring towns.
They’re not really break-ins, though. When you leave your car or truck unlocked you pretty much invite a thief to enter and see what valuables might be inside. If the doors are locked, the thief is not likely to break a window to gain access, unless you leave something of great value in plain view.
Thus the remedy is simple. Just follow the advice of Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson: “It’s all about locking your doors. Don’t give them easy access.”
Lock it up each time you leave it and wherever you leave it, and keep all valuables out of sight.
We once were not accustomed to wearing seatbelts, but it has become second nature as a law was passed to require it. It shouldn’t take another law to get the doors locked.
If you find this routine too cumbersome, make sure you at least adhere to the national initiative which encourages us to lock all vehicles, garages and homes by 9 p.m.
While crime takes place at all hours, it’s more frequent at night, when darkness gives these crooks better cover. An unlocked door and an absent sun are the ideal ingredients for them to engage in illegal activity.
