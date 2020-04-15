On the morning of April 15, 1865, just after President Abraham Lincoln succumbed to an assassin’s bullet and drew his last breath, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton said one of two things: Either “now he belongs to the ages’’ or “now he belongs to the angels.’’
The difference in the remarks are subtle, and this is certain as we ruefully commemorate the horrific event that took place 155 years ago today: Lincoln displayed angelic qualities despite his human frailties, and he belongs to the ages ever since as his legacy has stood the test of time.
We, in Illinois, are especially fond of Lincoln, who moved here as a young man and remained for 30 years before leaving for Washington and the presidency. He is an enduring symbol of pride for a state that desperately needs something to be proud of amid its many struggles and hardships.
Indeed, Lincoln knew something about adversity. Born dirt poor, he overcame poverty, a lack of formal education and a string of failures to eventually become a successful attorney and elected leader.
He also guided the United States through its greatest internal conflict, the Civil War. His determination helped end the shameful institution of slavery. Those not familiar with Lincoln might be prone to believe he succeeded through the aid of supreme self-confidence.
But think again. Lincoln’s “melancholy’’ was well documented even when he was alive. He was known for depression and self doubt, and in the modern day, his condition would have been diagnosed as clinical depression and been considered a political liability.
But no such diagnosis was available then, and Lincoln overcame his doubts to accomplish the greatest in human advances. The example he set so many years ago is an ideal one to follow now as we all face challenge and struggle.
If this coronavirus crisis has you scared and doubtful, it’s understood. You should also understand it can be overcome. On the anniversary of the day Lincoln perished, let’s draw inspiration from his power to persevere.
